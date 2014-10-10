1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,715 0,619-0,712 0,610-0,710 0,614-0,709 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,760-0,765 0,730-0,735 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,775-0,776 0,745-0,746 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,805 1,248 1,248 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 606 606 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 628 628 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,860 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,380 1,380 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed