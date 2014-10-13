* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,600-0,710 07,000 0,605-0,715 Gondal 15,500 609-0,823 15,000 635-0,811 Jasdan 0,600 540-0,760 0,500 550-0,738 Jamnagar 02,500 650-0,845 01,500 630-0,850 Junagadh 08,000 575-0,760 06,500 580-0,780 Keshod 02,500 570-0,752 02,500 575-0,746 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,710 0,610-0,715 0,600-0,705 0,605-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,795-0,796 0,795-0,796 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,440 1,975-2,172 1,985-2,300 Sesame (Black) 0,365 1,980-2,950 2,260-3,010 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,425 0,745-0,805 0,751-0,801 Rapeseeds 040 590-628 590-621 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,810 1,255 1,255 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,310 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 637 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,855 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,865 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil label tin 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,390 1,390 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,595-2,600 2,565-2,570 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed