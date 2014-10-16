Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,605-0,715 07,000 0,605-0,705 Gondal 15,500 615-0,814 15,500 631-0,825 Jasdan 1,000 571-0,780 1,000 560-0,756 Jamnagar 03,000 630-0,833 02,000 645-0,813 Junagadh 08,000 600-0,771 07,500 589-0,766 Keshod 03,000 590-0,756 02,500 580-0,755 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,615-0,715 0,610-0,705 0,605-0,710 0,605-0,703 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,920 2,050-2,161 1,970-2,115 Sesame (Black) 0,160 2,050-3,005 1,985-2,962 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,425 0,746-0,794 0,740-0,790 Rapeseeds 060 590-623 590-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,810 1,275 1,255 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,310 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 614 617 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 636 639 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,400 3,640-3,650 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,860 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil label tin 1,400-1,405 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,410 1,390 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,595-2,600 2,595-2,600 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M