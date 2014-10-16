1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,615-0,715 0,605-0,710 0,605-0,710 0,600-0,705 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,920-0,925 0,790-0,795 0,800-0,805 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,935-0,936 0,805-0,806 0,815-0,816 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,810 1,263 1,255 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,310 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 613 617 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 639 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,400 3,640-3,650 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,860 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,400 1,390 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,595-2,600 2,595-2,600 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed