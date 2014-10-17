* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices increased due to short supply. * Cottonseed dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,610-0,720 09,000 0,605-0,715 Gondal 14,500 611-0,790 15,500 615-0,814 Jasdan 1,000 580-0,765 1,000 571-0,780 Jamnagar 03,500 646-0,820 03,000 630-0,833 Junagadh 06,500 610-0,775 08,000 600-0,771 Keshod 02,000 595-0,760 03,000 590-0,756 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,720 0,615-0,715 0,610-0,715 0,605-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,440 1,980-2,200 2,050-2,161 Sesame (Black) 0,165 2,090-3,010 2,050-3,005 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,711-0,775 0,746-0,794 Rapeseeds 120 595-623 590-623 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,815 1,305 1,263 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,320 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 635 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil label tin 1,440-1,445 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,595-2,600 2,595-2,600 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed