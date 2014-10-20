* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,609-0,725 07,500 0,615-0,730 Gondal 15,000 605-0,771 14,500 611-0,790 Jasdan 1,000 590-0,750 1,000 580-0,765 Jamnagar 02,500 615-0,800 03,500 646-0,820 Junagadh 07,000 593-0,766 06,500 610-0,775 Keshod 02,500 590-0,745 02,000 595-0,760 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,725 0,620-0,730 0,609-0,720 0,615-0,725 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,760 1,960-2,074 1,980-2,200 Sesame (Black) 0,320 1,990-3,080 2,090-3,010 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,540 0,725-0,777 0,711-0,775 Rapeseeds 010 590-615 595-623 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,860 0,850 1,325 1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 620 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed