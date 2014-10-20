* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed eased due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,500 0,609-0,725 07,500 0,615-0,730
Gondal 15,000 605-0,771 14,500 611-0,790
Jasdan 1,000 590-0,750 1,000 580-0,765
Jamnagar 02,500 615-0,800 03,500 646-0,820
Junagadh 07,000 593-0,766 06,500 610-0,775
Keshod 02,500 590-0,745 02,000 595-0,760
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,610-0,725 0,620-0,730 0,609-0,720 0,615-0,725
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,760 1,960-2,074 1,980-2,200
Sesame (Black) 0,320 1,990-3,080 2,090-3,010
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,540 0,725-0,777 0,711-0,775
Rapeseeds 010 590-615 595-623
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,860 0,850 1,325 1,315
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,370
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 598 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 620 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650
Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed