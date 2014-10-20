1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,725 0,620-0,730 0,609-0,720 0,615-0,725 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,910-0,915 0,820-0,825 0,790-0,795 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,925-0,926 0,835-0,836 0,805-0,806 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,850 1,315 1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 620 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,200-23,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed