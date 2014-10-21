* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,615-0,810 07,500 0,609-0,725 Gondal 04,000 611-0,805 15,000 605-0,771 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,000 590-0,750 Jamnagar 01,000 600-0,811 02,500 615-0,800 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 07,000 593-0,766 Keshod 02,000 595-0,771 02,500 590-0,745 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,621-0,810 0,610-0,725 0,615-0,805 0,609-0,720 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,520 1,950-2,062 1,960-2,074 Sesame (Black) 0,128 2,000-2,950 1,990-3,080 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,050 0,700-0,760 0,725-0,777 Rapeseeds 020 590-605 590-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,850 1,310 1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 612 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed