* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 0,615-0,810 07,500 0,609-0,725
Gondal 04,000 611-0,805 15,000 605-0,771
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,000 590-0,750
Jamnagar 01,000 600-0,811 02,500 615-0,800
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 07,000 593-0,766
Keshod 02,000 595-0,771 02,500 590-0,745
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,621-0,810 0,610-0,725 0,615-0,805 0,609-0,720
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,520 1,950-2,062 1,960-2,074
Sesame (Black) 0,128 2,000-2,950 1,990-3,080
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,050 0,700-0,760 0,725-0,777
Rapeseeds 020 590-605 590-615
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,845 0,850 1,310 1,315
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,370
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 612 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650
Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed