1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,620-0,730 0,620-0,720 0,615-0,725 0,610-0,715
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,850 0,835 1,315 1,295
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 598 603 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 620 625 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650
Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,595-2,600
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,200-23,300 23,200-23,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed