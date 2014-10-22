* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased further due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
* Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market
yards remain closed on account of Diwali festival holidays.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,01,000-0,02,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 01,500 0,615-0,810
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 611-0,805
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,000 590-0,750
Jamnagar 01,500 630-0,825 01,000 600-0,811
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 07,000 593-0,766
Keshod 01,000 600-0,790 02,000 595-0,771
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,621-0,810 0,000-0,000 0,615-0,710
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,950-2,062
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,000-2,950
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,760
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 590-605
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,300 1,300
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 588 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 610 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650
Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,865 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,450-1,455
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed