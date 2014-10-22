* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to low retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market yards remain closed on account of Diwali festival holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,01,000-0,02,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 01,500 0,615-0,810 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 611-0,805 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,000 590-0,750 Jamnagar 01,500 630-0,825 01,000 600-0,811 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 07,000 593-0,766 Keshod 01,000 600-0,790 02,000 595-0,771 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,621-0,810 0,000-0,000 0,615-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,950-2,062 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,000-2,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,700-0,760 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 590-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,300 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 588 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 610 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,865 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,450-1,455 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed