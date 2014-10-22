1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply. 3. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,621-0,810 0,000-0,000 0,615-0,805 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,840 1,295 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 583 588 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 605 610 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650 Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,865 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,450-1,455 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed