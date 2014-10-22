1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
3. Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,621-0,810 0,000-0,000 0,615-0,805
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,835 0,840 1,295 1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 583 588 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 605 610 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,350 2,350 3,640-3,650 3,640-3,650
Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,865 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,450-1,455
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed