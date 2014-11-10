* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,52,000-0,53,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,608-0,770 07,000 0,601-0,764 Gondal 17,500 611-0,805 18,000 605-0,797 Jasdan 1,000 606-0,765 1,000 600-0,774 Jamnagar 05,000 650-0,822 04,000 660-0,845 Junagadh 07,500 628-0,789 06,000 611-0,780 Keshod 04,000 610-0,780 04,500 600-0,775 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,770 0,618-0,764 0,608-0,755 0,601-0,748 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,430 1,940-2,035 1,950-2,045 Sesame (Black) 0,440 2,240-3,120 2,260-3,250 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,440 0,785-0,831 0,785-0,811 Rapeseeds 040 610-650 605-635 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,775 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 570 570 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 592 592 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,275 2,250 3,525-3,530 3,490-3,500 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,880 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,890 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil label tin 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,660-3,665 3,620-3,625 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed