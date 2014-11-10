1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
3. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,628-0,780 0,625-0,770 0,615-0,770 0,608-0,755
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,900-0,905 0,810-0,815 0,800-0,805
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,915-0,916 0,825-0,826 0,815-0,816
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,775 1,270 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,300
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 570 570 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 592 592 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,275 2,275 3,530-3,540 3,530-3,540
Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,885 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,385-1,390
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,400
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,660-3,665 3,660-3,665
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,555-2,560
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,400-24,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed