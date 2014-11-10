1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,628-0,780 0,625-0,770 0,615-0,770 0,608-0,755 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,900-0,905 0,810-0,815 0,800-0,805 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,915-0,916 0,825-0,826 0,815-0,816 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,775 1,270 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 570 570 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 592 592 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,275 2,275 3,530-3,540 3,530-3,540 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,885 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,660-3,665 3,660-3,665 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,555-2,560 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed