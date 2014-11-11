* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply. * Palm olien moved up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,621-0,790 07,000 0,615-0,780 Gondal 21,500 626-0,814 19,000 623-0,801 Jasdan 1,000 618-0,770 1,000 615-0,758 Jamnagar 05,000 650-0,827 06,000 667-0,825 Junagadh 07,000 614-0,796 08,000 635-0,778 Keshod 04,500 610-0,785 04,500 614-0,770 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,632-0,790 0,628-0,780 0,621-0,775 0,615-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,240 1,930-2,035 1,942-2,036 Sesame (Black) 0,810 2,260-3,130 2,250-3,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,670 0,785-0,835 0,781-0,821 Rapeseeds 010 621-651 600-651 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,815 1,300 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 570 570 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 592 592 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,275 2,275 3,525-3,530 3,530-3,540 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,885 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,895 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,660-3,665 3,660-3,665 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,455-2,460 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed