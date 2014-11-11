1. Groundnut oil prices were firm due to thin supply. 2. Palm olien improved due to increased retail demand. 3. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,632-0,790 0,628-0,780 0,621-0,775 0,615-0,770 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,910-0,915 0,820-0,825 0,810-0,815 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,925-0,926 0,835-0,836 0,825-0,826 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,815 1,277 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 567 570 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 589 592 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,275 2,275 3,530-3,540 3,530-3,540 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,885 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,895 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,660-3,665 3,660-3,665 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,455-2,460 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed