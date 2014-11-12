* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,625-0,800 12,000 0,621-0,790 Gondal 20,500 634-0,815 21,500 626-0,814 Jasdan 1,000 610-0,788 1,000 618-0,770 Jamnagar 04,000 665-0,835 05,000 650-0,827 Junagadh 08,000 626-0,798 07,000 614-0,796 Keshod 05,000 617-0,795 04,500 610-0,785 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,635-0,800 0,632-0,790 0,625-0,785 0,621-0,775 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,610 1,950-2,040 1,930-2,035 Sesame (Black) 0,830 2,250-3,070 2,260-3,130 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,560 0,791-0,841 0,785-0,835 Rapeseeds 020 620-655 621-651 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,820 1,270 1,277 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 565 567 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 587 589 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,275 3,560-3,565 3,530-3,540 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,910 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,680-3,685 3,660-3,665 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,455-2,460 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed