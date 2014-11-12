* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
* Sesame oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 0,625-0,800 12,000 0,621-0,790
Gondal 20,500 634-0,815 21,500 626-0,814
Jasdan 1,000 610-0,788 1,000 618-0,770
Jamnagar 04,000 665-0,835 05,000 650-0,827
Junagadh 08,000 626-0,798 07,000 614-0,796
Keshod 05,000 617-0,795 04,500 610-0,785
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,635-0,800 0,632-0,790 0,625-0,785 0,621-0,775
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,610 1,950-2,040 1,930-2,035
Sesame (Black) 0,830 2,250-3,070 2,260-3,130
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,560 0,791-0,841 0,785-0,835
Rapeseeds 020 620-655 621-651
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,820 1,270 1,277
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 565 567 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 587 589 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,275 3,560-3,565 3,530-3,540
Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,910 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,680-3,685 3,660-3,665
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,455-2,460
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed