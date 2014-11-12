1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
3. Sesame oil improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,635-0,800 0,632-0,790 0,625-0,785 0,621-0,775
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,820 0,820 1,277 1,277
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 565 567 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 587 589 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,275 3,560-3,570 3,530-3,540
Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,910 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,660-3,665
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,455-2,460
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed