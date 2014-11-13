Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,626-0,800 10,000 0,625-0,800 Gondal 22,000 635-0,822 20,500 634-0,815 Jasdan 1,000 623-0,765 1,000 610-0,788 Jamnagar 05,000 658-0,850 04,000 665-0,835 Junagadh 10,000 611-0,807 08,000 626-0,798 Keshod 05,000 600-0,800 05,000 617-0,795 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,636-0,800 0,635-0,800 0,626-0,790 0,625-0,785 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,600 1,980-2,020 1,950-2,040 Sesame (Black) 0,450 2,200-3,080 2,250-3,070 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,630 0,801-0,862 0,791-0,841 Rapeseeds 040 630-663 620-655 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,820 1,277 1,277 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 562 565 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 584 587 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,905 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,915 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil label tin 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,455-2,460 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
