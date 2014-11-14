* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,626-0,805 09,000 0,626-0,800 Gondal 20,000 621-0,814 22,000 635-0,822 Jasdan 1,000 630-0,780 1,000 623-0,765 Jamnagar 03,000 650-0,845 05,000 658-0,850 Junagadh 10,000 600-0,818 10,000 611-0,807 Keshod 05,000 588-0,805 05,000 600-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,805 0,636-0,800 0,626-0,795 0,626-0,790 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,960 2,000-2,060 1,980-2,020 Sesame (Black) 0,425 2,215-3,075 2,200-3,080 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,520 0,801-0,861 0,801-0,862 Rapeseeds 010 600-645 630-663 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,270 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 562 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 582 584 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,455-2,460 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed