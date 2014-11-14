* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,500 0,626-0,805 09,000 0,626-0,800
Gondal 20,000 621-0,814 22,000 635-0,822
Jasdan 1,000 630-0,780 1,000 623-0,765
Jamnagar 03,000 650-0,845 05,000 658-0,850
Junagadh 10,000 600-0,818 10,000 611-0,807
Keshod 05,000 588-0,805 05,000 600-0,800
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,630-0,805 0,636-0,800 0,626-0,795 0,626-0,790
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,960 2,000-2,060 1,980-2,020
Sesame (Black) 0,425 2,215-3,075 2,200-3,080
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,520 0,801-0,861 0,801-0,862
Rapeseeds 010 600-645 630-663
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,270 1,270
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 562 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 582 584 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,455-2,460
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed