1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,630-0,805 0,636-0,800 0,626-0,795 0,626-0,790 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,815 1,265 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 558 562 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 580 584 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,420-1,425 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,455-2,460 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed