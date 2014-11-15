* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 07,500 0,626-0,805 Gondal 23,000 628-0,825 20,000 621-0,814 Jasdan 1,200 610-0,792 1,000 630-0,780 Jamnagar 04,000 633-0,860 03,000 650-0,845 Junagadh 09,000 600-0,805 10,000 600-0,818 Keshod 05,000 592-0,791 05,000 588-0,805 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,805 0,000-0,000 0,626-0,795 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,430 1,960-2,080 2,000-2,060 Sesame (Black) 0,112 2,240-3,080 2,215-3,075 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,203 0,801-0,841 0,801-0,861 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 600-645 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,810 1,265 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 558 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 577 580 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil label tin 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,455-2,460 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed