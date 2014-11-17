1. Groundnut oil prices were moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,630-0,770 0,630-0,805 0,625-0,665 0,626-0,795
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,800 0,810 1,250 1,265
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 540 551 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 562 573 0,935-0,940 0,950-0,955
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,455-2,460
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed