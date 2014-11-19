* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 09,000 0,625-0,780 12,000 0,615-0,780
Gondal 21,500 630-0,805 22,000 626-0,797
Jasdan 1,200 609-0,789 1,000 614-0,778
Jamnagar 05,000 625-0,837 06,000 633-0,810
Junagadh 08,000 594-0,798 09,000 585-0,791
Keshod 05,000 585-0,795 05,000 574-0,790
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,625-0,780 0,630-0,780 0,620-0,760 0,615-0,760
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,930 1,970-2,055 1,980-2,040
Sesame (Black) 0,450 2,600-3,000 1,900-2,900
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,230 0,791-0,845 0,780-0,830
Rapeseeds 010 630-665 630-651
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,810 0,800 1,265 1,250
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 546 543 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 568 565 0,945-0,950 0,940-0,945
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,885 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,895 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil label tin 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,455-2,460
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed