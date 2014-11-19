* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,625-0,780 12,000 0,615-0,780 Gondal 21,500 630-0,805 22,000 626-0,797 Jasdan 1,200 609-0,789 1,000 614-0,778 Jamnagar 05,000 625-0,837 06,000 633-0,810 Junagadh 08,000 594-0,798 09,000 585-0,791 Keshod 05,000 585-0,795 05,000 574-0,790 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,780 0,630-0,780 0,620-0,760 0,615-0,760 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,930 1,970-2,055 1,980-2,040 Sesame (Black) 0,450 2,600-3,000 1,900-2,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,230 0,791-0,845 0,780-0,830 Rapeseeds 010 630-665 630-651 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,800 1,265 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 546 543 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 568 565 0,945-0,950 0,940-0,945 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,885 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,895 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil label tin 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,455-2,460 2,455-2,460 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed