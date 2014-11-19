1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,625-0,780 0,630-0,780 0,620-0,760 0,615-0,760
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,805 0,800 1,257 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 545 543 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 567 565 0,945-0,950 0,940-0,945
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,885 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,895 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,415-1,420 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,455-2,460
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed