* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,500 0,625-0,780 09,000 0,625-0,780 Gondal 21,000 638-0,823 21,500 630-0,805 Jasdan 1,300 605-0,780 1,200 609-0,789 Jamnagar 07,000 647-0,850 05,000 625-0,837 Junagadh 09,000 600-0,812 08,000 594-0,798 Keshod 05,000 590-0,804 05,000 585-0,795 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,635-0,780 0,625-0,780 0,625-0,770 0,620-0,760 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,610 1,950-2,048 1,970-2,055 Sesame (Black) 0,386 2,200-2,745 2,600-3,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,830 0,801-0,828 0,791-0,845 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 630-665 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,805 1,257 1,257 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 543 546 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 565 567 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil label tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed