* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 09,500 0,625-0,780 09,000 0,625-0,780
Gondal 21,000 638-0,823 21,500 630-0,805
Jasdan 1,300 605-0,780 1,200 609-0,789
Jamnagar 07,000 647-0,850 05,000 625-0,837
Junagadh 09,000 600-0,812 08,000 594-0,798
Keshod 05,000 590-0,804 05,000 585-0,795
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,635-0,780 0,625-0,780 0,625-0,770 0,620-0,760
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,610 1,950-2,048 1,970-2,055
Sesame (Black) 0,386 2,200-2,745 2,600-3,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,830 0,801-0,828 0,791-0,845
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 630-665
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,805 0,805 1,257 1,257
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 543 546 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 565 567 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil label tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed