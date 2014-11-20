1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand.
2. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
3. Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,635-0,780 0,625-0,780 0,625-0,770 0,620-0,760
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,810 0,805 1,265 1,257
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 543 545 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 565 567 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed