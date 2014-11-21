* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,36,000-0,37,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,625-0,780 09,500 0,625-0,780 Gondal 20,000 640-0,800 21,000 638-0,823 Jasdan 1,500 600-0,765 1,300 605-0,780 Jamnagar 06,000 645-0,811 07,000 647-0,850 Junagadh 10,000 603-0,795 09,000 600-0,812 Keshod 05,000 599-0,791 05,000 590-0,804 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,635-0,780 0,635-0,780 0,625-0,770 0,625-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,825-0,826 0,825-0,826 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,630 1,960-2,052 1,950-2,048 Sesame (Black) 0,164 2,300-2,950 2,200-2,745 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,620 0,801-0,835 0,801-0,828 Rapeseeds 005 620-655 630-665 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,810 1,275 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 547 543 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 569 565 0,945-0,950 0,940-0,945 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin 1,435-1,440 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed