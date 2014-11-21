1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,635-0,780 0,635-0,780 0,625-0,770 0,625-0,770 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,910-0,915 0,830-0,835 0,810-0,815 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,925-0,926 0,845-0,846 0,825-0,826 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,810 1,270 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 555 543 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 577 565 0,950-0,955 0,940-0,945 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed