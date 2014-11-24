* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,36,000-0,37,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,630-0,790 08,000 0,625-0,780 Gondal 17,500 645-0,813 20,000 640-0,800 Jasdan 1,000 612-0,780 1,500 600-0,765 Jamnagar 06,000 642-0,825 06,000 645-0,811 Junagadh 10,000 600-0,804 10,000 603-0,795 Keshod 05,000 583-0,798 05,000 599-0,791 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,790 0,635-0,780 0,630-0,775 0,625-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,960 1,970-2,060 1,960-2,052 Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,550-2,880 2,300-2,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,460 0,791-0,818 0,801-0,835 Rapeseeds 023 630-670 620-655 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,815 1,300 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 562 555 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 584 577 0,960-0,965 0,950-0,955 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed