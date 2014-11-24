* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,36,000-0,37,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,630-0,790 08,000 0,625-0,780
Gondal 17,500 645-0,813 20,000 640-0,800
Jasdan 1,000 612-0,780 1,500 600-0,765
Jamnagar 06,000 642-0,825 06,000 645-0,811
Junagadh 10,000 600-0,804 10,000 603-0,795
Keshod 05,000 583-0,798 05,000 599-0,791
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,640-0,790 0,635-0,780 0,630-0,775 0,625-0,770
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,960 1,970-2,060 1,960-2,052
Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,550-2,880 2,300-2,950
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,460 0,791-0,818 0,801-0,835
Rapeseeds 023 630-670 620-655
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,840 0,815 1,300 1,270
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 562 555 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 584 577 0,960-0,965 0,950-0,955
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed