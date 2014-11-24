* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,500 0,625-0,770 07,000 0,630-0,790
Gondal 20,500 646-0,808 17,500 645-0,813
Jasdan 1,200 628-0,789 1,000 612-0,780
Jamnagar 07,000 650-0,839 06,000 642-0,825
Junagadh 12,000 621-0,799 10,000 600-0,804
Keshod 05,000 595-0,798 05,000 583-0,798
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,640-0,770 0,640-0,790 0,625-0,760 0,630-0,775
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,760 1,975-2,080 1,970-2,060
Sesame (Black) 0,275 1,900-2,875 2,550-2,880
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,550 0,795-0,818 0,791-0,818
Rapeseeds 020 620-660 630-670
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,850 0,850 1,315 1,315
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 562 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 577 584 0,950-0,955 0,960-0,965
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed