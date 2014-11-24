1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,640-0,770 0,640-0,790 0,625-0,760 0,630-0,775
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,840 0,850 1,300 1,315
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 550 562 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 572 584 0,945-0,950 0,960-0,965
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed