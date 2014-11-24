1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,640-0,770 0,640-0,790 0,625-0,760 0,630-0,775 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,850 1,300 1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 550 562 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 572 584 0,945-0,950 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed