1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,650-0,830 0,640-0,770 0,600-0,790 0,625-0,760
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,930-0,935 0,820-0,825 0,830-0,835
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,945-0,946 0,835-0,836 0,845-0,846
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,300 1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 547 550 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 569 572 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed