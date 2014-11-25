1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,650-0,830 0,640-0,770 0,600-0,790 0,625-0,760 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,930-0,935 0,820-0,825 0,830-0,835 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,945-0,946 0,835-0,836 0,845-0,846 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,300 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 547 550 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 569 572 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed