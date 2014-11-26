1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,640-0,820 0,650-0,830 0,590-0,780 0,600-0,790 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,810-0,815 0,820-0,825 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,945-0,946 0,825-0,826 0,845-0,846 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,840 1,285 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 547 547 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 569 569 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,885 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,435-1,440 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed