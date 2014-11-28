1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to weak global advices.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,625-0,775 0,640-0,820 0,620-0,760 0,590-0,780
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,900-0,905 0,790-0,795 0,800-0,805
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,915-0,916 0,805-0,806 0,815-0,816
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,820 0,825 1,270 1,280
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 537 544 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 559 566 0,925-0,930 0,935-0,940
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,875 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed