1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to weak global advices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,775 0,640-0,820 0,620-0,760 0,590-0,780 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,900-0,905 0,790-0,795 0,800-0,805 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,915-0,916 0,805-0,806 0,815-0,816 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,825 1,270 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 537 544 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 559 566 0,925-0,930 0,935-0,940 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,875 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,385-2,390 2,385-2,390 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed