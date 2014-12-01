1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to weak global advices. 4. Coconut oil eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,635-0,800 0,625-0,775 0,625-0,790 0,620-0,760 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,895-0,900 0,885-0,890 0,795-0,800 0,785-0,790 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,910-0,911 0,900-0,901 0,810-0,811 0,800-0,800 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,820 1,265 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 523 535 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 545 557 0,905-0,910 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,870 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,420-1,425 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,300-2,305 2,345-2,350 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed