1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to weak global advices.
4. Coconut oil eased due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,635-0,800 0,625-0,775 0,625-0,790 0,620-0,760
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,895-0,900 0,885-0,890 0,795-0,800 0,785-0,790
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,910-0,911 0,900-0,901 0,810-0,811 0,800-0,800
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,820 1,265 1,270
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,340 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 523 535 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 545 557 0,905-0,910 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,870 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,420-1,425 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,300-2,305 2,345-2,350
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 25,900-26,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed