1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,638-0,805 0,635-0,800 0,628-0,795 0,625-0,790
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,810
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,825 0,815 1,280 1,265
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 530 523 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 552 545 0,915-0,920 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570
Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,435-1,440 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,200-25,300 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed