1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,638-0,805 0,635-0,800 0,628-0,795 0,625-0,790 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,810 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,815 1,280 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 530 523 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 552 545 0,915-0,920 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,435-1,440 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,200-25,300 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed