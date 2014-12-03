1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to retail demand. 2. Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,631-0,795 0,638-0,805 0,626-0,770 0,628-0,795 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 0,785-0,790 0,795-0,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 0,800-0,801 0,810-0,810 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,825 1,300 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 530 530 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 552 552 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,875 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,200-25,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed