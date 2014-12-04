* Castor seed future December contract moved down in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,890 versus 0,790-0,910 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 4,510.00 n.q. At 1205 local time 4,448.00 n.q. Previous close 4,499.00 4,835.00