1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,640-0,815 0,631-0,795 0,630-0,790 0,626-0,770 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,910-0,911 0,910-0,911 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,800 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,840 1,307 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 535 530 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 557 552 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,300 2,300 3,560-3,570 3,560-3,570 Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,880 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,890 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Sesame oil 3,690-3,695 3,690-3,695 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,245-2,250 2,300-2,305 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed