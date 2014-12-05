* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,885 versus 0,780-0,890 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 4,420.00 n.q. At 1205 local time 4,431.00 n.q. Previous close 4,411.00 4,835.00