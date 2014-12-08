1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. 4. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,640-0,810 0,640-0,810 0,630-0,805 0,630-0,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 0,790-0,791 0,790-0,790 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,845 1,300 1,307 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 524 530 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 546 552 0,905-0,910 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,260 2,260 3,500-3,510 3,500-3,510 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,865 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,795-0,800 Sesame oil 3,640-3,645 3,640-3,645 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,205-2,210 2,205-2,210 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed