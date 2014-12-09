* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,630-0,810 07,000 0,630-0,810
Gondal 14,000 608-0,805 15,000 635-0,815
Jasdan 0,500 600-0,778 0,600 620-0,783
Jamnagar 04,000 645-0,815 05,000 640-0,812
Junagadh 05,000 612-0,822 06,000 625-0,835
Keshod 03,000 606-0,800 03,500 600-0,790
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,635-0,810 0,640-0,810 0,630-0,800 0,630-0,805
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 0,790-0,791 0,790-0,791
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,462 1,852-2,040 1,860-2,040
Sesame (Black) 0,300 2,460-3,050 2,340-3,044
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,155 0,751-0,805 0,751-0,774
Rapeseeds 012 600-650 605-645
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,300 1,300
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,370
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 522 524 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 544 546 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,225 2,260 3,450-3,460 3,500-3,510
Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,860 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,870 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470
Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Sesame oil 3,590-3,595 3,640-3,645
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,205-2,210 2,205-2,210
Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed