* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,635-0,810 0,640-0,810 0,630-0,800 0,630-0,805 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 0,790-0,791 0,790-0,790 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,840 1,295 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 520 524 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 542 546 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,225 2,260 3,440-3,450 3,500-3,510 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Sesame oil 3,590-3,595 3,640-3,645 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,205-2,210 2,205-2,210 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed