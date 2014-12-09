* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,635-0,810 0,640-0,810 0,630-0,800 0,630-0,805
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 0,790-0,791 0,790-0,790
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,835 0,840 1,295 1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,370
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 520 524 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 542 546 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,225 2,260 3,440-3,450 3,500-3,510
Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,470
Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Sesame oil 3,590-3,595 3,640-3,645
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,205-2,210 2,205-2,210
Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed