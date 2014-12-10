* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Coconut oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,631-0,806 08,000 0,630-0,810 Gondal 15,000 605-0,815 14,000 608-0,805 Jasdan 0,400 612-0,795 0,500 600-0,778 Jamnagar 04,000 633-0,824 04,000 645-0,815 Junagadh 04,500 627-0,810 05,000 612-0,822 Keshod 03,000 615-0,802 03,000 606-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,638-0,806 0,635-0,810 0,631-0,798 0,630-0,800 (auction price) Market delivery 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 0,790-0,791 0,790-0,791 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,821 1,901-2,050 1,852-2,040 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,000-3,100 2,460-3,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,565 0,795-0,835 0,751-0,805 Rapeseeds 010 625-670 600-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,835 1,295 1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 517 520 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 539 542 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,225 2,225 3,450-3,460 3,440-3,450 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,865 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Sesame oil 3,590-3,595 3,590-3,595 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,175-2,180 2,205-2,210 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed