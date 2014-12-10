1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Coconut oil dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,638-0,806 0,635-0,810 0,631-0,798 0,630-0,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 0,790-0,791 0,790-0,790 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,835 1,308 1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 520 520 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 542 542 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,225 2,225 3,440-3,450 3,440-3,450 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,865 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,785-0,790 0,790-0,795 Sesame oil 3,590-3,595 3,590-3,595 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,155-2,160 2,205-2,210 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed