* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,625-0,810 07,500 0,631-0,806 Gondal 13,000 611-0,823 15,000 605-0,815 Jasdan 0,500 623-0,799 0,400 612-0,795 Jamnagar 04,000 640-0,835 04,000 633-0,824 Junagadh 04,000 614-0,815 04,500 627-0,810 Keshod 03,000 610-0,806 03,000 615-0,802 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,810 0,638-0,806 0,625-0,800 0,631-0,798 (auction price) Market delivery 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 0,790-0,791 0,790-0,791 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,627 1,900-2,056 1,901-2,050 Sesame (Black) 0,220 2,590-3,090 2,000-3,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,466 0,791-0,839 0,795-0,835 Rapeseeds 020 630-660 625-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,845 1,308 1,308 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 520 520 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 542 542 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,225 2,225 3,450-3,460 3,440-3,450 Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,885 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,895 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 Sesame oil 3,590-3,595 3,590-3,595 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed