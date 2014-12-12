* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil moved up further due to short supply. * Palm olien eased due to weak global advice. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,625-0,795 06,000 0,625-0,810 Gondal 12,000 619-0,805 13,000 611-0,823 Jasdan 0,400 625-0,785 0,500 623-0,799 Jamnagar 05,000 632-0,820 04,000 640-0,835 Junagadh 05,000 616-0,804 04,000 614-0,815 Keshod 03,000 600-0,800 03,000 610-0,806 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,635-0,795 0,640-0,810 0,625-0,790 0,625-0,800 (auction price) Market delivery 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,900-0,901 0,900-0,901 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,801 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,445 1,803-2,070 1,900-2,056 Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,200-3,150 2,590-3,090 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,801-0,835 0,791-0,839 Rapeseeds 028 660-695 630-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,300 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 518 518 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 540 540 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,225 2,225 3,450-3,460 3,440-3,450 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,885 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,780-0,785 0,785-0,790 Sesame oil 3,590-3,595 3,590-3,595 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160 Vanaspati ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed