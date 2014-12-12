1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to weak global advice. 4. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,635-0,795 0,640-0,810 0,625-0,790 0,625-0,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,875-0,880 0,885-0,890 0,775-0,780 0,785-0,790 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,890-0,891 0,900-0,901 0,790-0,791 0,800-0,801 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,300 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 515 518 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 537 540 0,890-0,895 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,225 2,225 3,440-3,450 3,440-3,450 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,885 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,130-1,135 Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,785-0,790 Sesame oil 3,590-3,595 3,590-3,595 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160 Vanaspati Ghee 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed