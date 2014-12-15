1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. 3. Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,630-0,800 0,625-0,800 0,620-0,790 0,620-0,790 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,875-0,880 0,760-0,765 0,775-0,780 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,890-0,891 0,775-0,776 0,790-0,791 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 1,300 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 509 509 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 531 531 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,225 3,400-3,410 3,440-3,450 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,875 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,590-3,595 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,925-0,930 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,700-24,800 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed